More virus cases from WA quarantined liner

Fourteen new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Western Australia, including five from the German cruise liner Artania, which will remain docked at Fremantle for another fortnight.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 436 and include another case in the Kimberley. The region’s tally now stands at 13.

“We continue to hold concerns for that region,” Health Minister Roger Cook told reporters on Saturday.

According to the most recent census, about 42 per cent of the Kimberley’s population are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, considered particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 given the high rates of other health problems.

Mr Cook said two teams of medical staff were sent to the region to bolster the local workforce on Friday and another would follow on Monday.

Four of the new cases are related to overseas travel and one is still under investigation.

Four relate to cruise ships other than the Artania.

The ship arrived on March 25 and was told to remain at anchor offshore, with WA Premier Mark McGowan insisting he wanted it to leave and would not allow a repeat of the Ruby Princess debacle, but it was forced to dock due to medical emergencies.

The ship’s operator Phoenix Reisen says the Artania’s 14-day quarantine period officially began on Friday night, so it will remain in Fremantle until at least April 17 under an agreement with the Commonwealth.

Mr Cook said both the state and federal governments were keen to get the vessel offshore without jeopardising the health of remaining crew, who are being isolated in cabins and monitored.

Of 26 crew members sent into quarantine at a city hotel on Friday, four have since been transferred to hospital.

Phoenix Reisen said the federal government had agreed to allow some crew to eventually fly home to the Philippines and Indonesia.

About 850 of the vessel’s fit travellers were flown back to Europe last weekend but a handful of remaining passengers are being quarantined in a Perth hotel.

A 69-year-old foreign man – one of 55 confirmed cases from the ship – died in hospital on Thursday.

Phoenix Reisen said he had suffered previous illnesses.

WA’s two other virus deaths were also linked to cruise ships.

Mr Cook said attendances at COVID clinics had risen slightly since testing criteria was expanded on Thursday and it was pleasing only nine new local cases had emerged overnight.

He said 58 people were in hospital, including 18 in intensive care.