Morocco looks to foreign debt to deal with coronavirus…

RABAT, April 6 – Morocco’s government on Monday said it planned to suspend a 31 billion dirhams ($3 billion) foreign debt ceiling, allowing it to borrow more money as it tries to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

The decision, agreed by the cabinet, is expected to be approved by parliament on Friday.

Government debt stood at 66.1% of gross domestic product in 2019, while foreign exchange reserves totalled 242 billion dirhams by the end of March, covering five months of imports, official data showed.

Suspending the 2020 debt ceiling would help the government offset an expected sharp drop in the reserves, the cabinet said in a statement.

Morocco, with 1,120 confirmed cases and 80 deaths, has imposed a month-long lockdown hitting most economic sectors.

Its main sources of hard currency – the vital tourism sector, exports, foreign investment and remittances from Moroccans working abroad – are all expected to be hit hard during the crisis.

A recent joint report by the United Nations and the World Bank said the resulting fall in tax and customs revenue and the rise in state spending would deepen the budget deficit to more than 6% of GDP, compared to a government target of 3.7%.

The crisis, aggravated by the effects of a drought on the agriculture sector, will plunge Morocco into recession for the first time in two decades, the report said, with the economy expected to contract by 1.5%.

The government had planned an international bond sale in 2020.

Morocco also has the possibility of drawing on International Monetary Fund (IMF) financing of about $2.97 billion in the form of a Precautionary and Liquidity Line.

Moody’s maintained last week its Ba1 rating with a stable outlook for Morocco. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; editing by Grant McCool)