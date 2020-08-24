Mortgage calculator: The tool which shows how rates could dramatically affect payments

MORTGAGE calculators can be found in a plethora of places online such as to give prospective buyers a guide in terms of what they can afford when it comes to property.

As well as getting some insight into how much they can borrow, mortgage calculators are often used to get an estimate of how much borrowers can expect to pay back depending on the deposit they put down and the length of time it takes them to repay. What’s more, these online tools can also be used to calculate the cost that will come with different mortgage rates.

Among the mortgage calculators which are out there is one hosted by The Money Advice Service. This particular tool can be used to calculate a monthly mortgage payment, giving a guide as to how much a person may expect to pay each month. However, it’s important to be aware that the exact amount will come down to the type of mortgage and lender the borrower opts for. To use the tool, the individual is asked to put in the price of the property.

They are then required to enter the size of deposit they have available. Upon doing this, the user is reminded that they will need to plan for other costs as well as the deposit when purchasing property. It may be that this includes mortgage fees, legal fees, and Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT). Alternatively, for homeowners wanting to see how much an interest rate rise would affect payments should put in how much they have left to pay on the mortgage – and then nothing in the deposit field.

Once these details have been input, the calculator displays a monthly figure which the mortgage holder would need to pay. This is for a repayment mortgage – meaning the borrower would pay off what they borrowed for the mortgage, plus the interest. It’s also possible to switch tabs, which displays a calculation for an interest only mortgage. The calculator allows people to alter the property price and deposit amount – as well as the length of the mortgage term in years, and the interest rate. Making changes to these factors can then prompt an increase or decrease in the monthly payment that’s displayed.

A warning is issued via this mortgage calculator. “Make sure you can afford it,” states The Money Advice Service, before going on to give an example of how much the monthly payment would rise should there be a three percent change in the interest rate. Data from Moneyfacts.co.uk last month revealed the increase borrowers coming to the end of an initial term could be facing by reverting to a Standard Variable Rate (SVR) mortgage. The current average SVR for July 2020 was found to be 4.46 percent – meaning some borrowers whose mortgages were maturing after two years could see a jump in rate of nearly two percent. Eleanor Williams, Finance Expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “Our latest research compares what those borrowers whose two-year fixed rate mortgages taken out in 2018 are likely to be facing as they now revert to a follow-on or SVR – currently sitting at an average rate of 4.46 percent.