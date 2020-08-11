Mortgage: ‘Further advance’ rules explained as house prices increase by 1.7 percent

MORTGAGE holders may have seen the value of their homes dramatically alter in recent months. Coronavirus has affected every facet of the property market but there may still be many people in the UK who have seen their home value increase since they bought it, opening up the opportunity for getting a “further advance”

Mortgage options may be limited in the coming weeks and months due to coronavirus. Reportedly, mortgage and loan providers have warned the Bank of England that the overall supply of these financial products is likely to dry up as the country moves into the autumn months.

This will be problematic for those looking to change their arrangements or get on the housing ladder but those who already own their homes may be able to breathe a sigh of relief. According to the latest Halifax House Price Index, the average price of homes in the UK increased by 1.7 percent in July when compared to June. Overall, prices are 3.8 percent higher than what they were this time last year. For those who are fortunate enough to see their homes value increase from the time they bought it, they may be able to take advantage of further advances.

A further advance involves taking on more borrowing from a mortgage lender, with the rate usually being different to the main mortgage loan. According to the Money Advice Service, taking a further advance could make sense if: The lender’s further advance offers a competitive rate

The holder does not want to remortgage or switch lenders

Further advances can be taken for a number of reasons but are usually considered for funding home improvements or to raise a deposit for a second property. Some may be tempted to utilise an advance to pay off existing debts but the Money Advice Service warn against doing this. The new loan will be linked to the main home, which means the property could be lost if the repayments aren’t made. It is advised that before further advances are considered, existing debts should be cleared first.

Additionally, before a further advance is considered the mortgage holder should make sure that the following apply: That they’ve got a good credit history

They feel comfortable with the additional monthly payments and that they’ll be affordable

The value of the home has increased beyond the mortgage amount they originally borrowed