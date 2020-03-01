Mortgage UK: Man in his 20s reveals how he saved enough for his first mortgage

MORTGAGES and property ownership for many young people can seem like a pipe dream. House prices are hitting all time highs and getting enough money together for a deposit can seem unattainable. However, while it may be difficult it is not impossible and there are success stories out there.

Over the last year, homeownership among millennials (usually considered to be people age between 25-34) reached 41 percent according to analysis from property buyer Good Move. This seems like a respectable figure but the average age of a first time buyer is now 33, showing that buying a house is challenging many young adults.

This is exacerbated by stagnating wages, with data showing that the average graduate starting salary is around £23,000. To put that into perspective, the average price paid for a house in London over the last 12 months has been just over £642,000 according to property company Zoopla. For the lucky few millennials who do own property it is likely that they were only able to do so with some assistance. According to analysis from L&G, the financial services company, the average parental contribution for homebuyers in 2019 was £24,100. This was an increase of £6,000 when compared to the previous year. In aggregate, parents gave their children £6.3 billion in 2019 to help with a home purchase.

This would place “the bank of mum and dad” in 10th position as a mortgage lender for 2019, replacing Clydesdale Bank who lent £5billion in the same year. Millennials who do not have access to this kind of support could feel disheartened but it is sill possible to save enough individually to get on the ladder. Good Move reached out to young people who managed to buy their first homes whilst living on their own. While the tips provided come from a younger generational source they could still be useful for anyone who is trying to save money. Dan Rice, 27, from Winchester made some simple tweaks to his living arrangements to save enough money for his first home.

His first commitment started in the kitchen, as he detailed: “Get a slow cooker and start batch cooking. It’s a great way to save money by cooking in bulk and it also saves time as you won’t have to cook every night. Plus, coming in to the smell of home-cooked food will banish the temptation for a takeaway.” Another hindrance for millennials and anyone looking to get on the housing ladder is wages. Generally, wage levels have been stagnant in the UK for a number of years but this has changed over the last few months. According to figures from the Office for National Statistics, wage growth reached an 11-year high as June 2019 rolled around. Wages grew by 3.9 percent and the estimated employment figure was 76.1 percent, the best since comparative records began.

Dan’s next tip should hopefully allow people to take advantage of this good news: “When you get a payrise, put 50 percent of the extra money into savings automatically each month. “Put another 25 percent of the increase into your pocket money funds and the final quarter into upping your lifestyle. It makes saving easier and rewards you without having to dip into savings.” His final tip focused on a very modern financial issue; paying for too many subscription services. These types of bills can come from many sources including gyms and TV streaming companies. Mr Rice revealed a surprising amount of money can saved here: “Look at all your subscriptions and search for cheaper alternatives. “My partner and I saved £170 a month by changing gas, broadband and electric, and then did the same again 18 months later and saved an additional £40 per month.”