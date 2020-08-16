Mortgage UK: Warning issued to homeowners concerning increasing rates

MORTGAGE payers have been warned to stay alert amid the changing property market occurring as a result of the lockdown crisis.

A mortgage is often one of the most significant commitments a person can make, and the cost is often key. However, due to the difficult financial circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, homeowners have been told to keep on the look out. This is because mortgage rates could be about to increase, after significant lows, according to research.

A study undertaken by moneyfacts.co.uk revealed average rates are slowly creeping up, which could leave homeowners in a vastly different position. The research found average two and five year fixed rate deals have increase by 0.09 percentage points, across all deposit sizes, since the start of July. As a result, they now stand at 2.08 percent, and 2.34 percent respectively.

However, it is worth noting the choice of fixed rate and variable deals alike is also decreasing according to research. Moneyfacts reported a fall of 202 products from the start of July to August 1, a drop from 2,728 to 2,526. Eleanor Williams, financial expert at Moneyfacts commented on the group’s findings. She said: “Product choice and availability remain a key issue for mortgage borrowers.

“Until there is more certainty regarding the economic outlook and clarity around risk – which may well not become clear for some months, particularly until the government furlough scheme winds down at the end of October – it seems unlikely that the mortgage sector will bounce back to the levels of availability that we saw six months ago. “With reports that bank profits may be falling and providers needing to set more funds aside for further coronavirus planning and potential defaults, this could signal the end of the historic low mortgage rates of recent months.” It follows, then, that many people will be looking to secure a new deal to ensure they can lock in, and take advantage of, the lower rates while they remain on offer. Thankfully, those who are still struggling with their mortgage can take advantage of the help currently on offer to homeowners.

In March, it was announced homeowners would get additional financial support as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) stated a three month mortgage holiday would be made available to all, to assist during a time of crisis. Under the scheme, Britons who took a formal mortgage holiday would not be required to make payments during this time period. The mortgage holiday offer was later extended, meaning more people can take advantage of the opportunity, and potentially temporarily ease a financial burden.