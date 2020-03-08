Moscow medics responding to possible child coronavirus case BEATEN by father for wearing protective suits

Did you hear the one about the paramedic who went to help a sick child, and ended up being beaten by the kid’s father? Well, you have now.

On Thursday, medics in Moscow showed up to examine a youngster suspected of having coronavirus, the Russian police press service reported. Unfortunately, the child’s dad is said to have taken exception to the fact that they were wearing protective suits.

According to media reports, the young patient had pneumonia, which presents with symptoms similar to Covid-19. The attendant paramedic and doctor therefore put on special suits to protect themselves from the possibility of contracting the virus. However, the outfits rubbed the father up the wrong way.

“At about 4pm Moscow time, police in the Lyublino district received a telephone call about a paramedic being harmed,” a spokesperson said. “A local police officer arrived at the scene and determined that a conflict had occurred between the father of the child and the medical officer, and as a result, the paramedic had been inflicted with bodily injuries.”

According to REN TV, a doctor and paramedic attended the scene, but only the paramedic was injured, diagnosed with a concussion and a broken nose.

Moscow Investigative Committee representative Yulia Ivanova told news agency Interfax that a pre-investigation check was being carried out in connection with the incident.

