Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, who remains in a medically induced coma, has been transferred from a Siberian hospital to be airlifted for treatment in Germany, at his family’s request.

Despite the seriousness of Navalny’s condition, doctors in the Siberian city of Omsk deemed him stable enough for transfer. Still in a medically induced coma, he was delivered to Omsk airport in an ambulance shortly after 6am local time, and flown out to Germany around 8am.