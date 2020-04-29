Most Norway firms affected by COVID-19, may see slow…

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Denis Bedoya on April 29, 2020

OSLO, April 29 – The COVID-19 outbreak and efforts to contain it have affected most Norwegian companies, and around 40% expect their markets will not normalise until 2021 at the earliest, a central bank business survey showed on Wednesday.

The input from 81 firms, collected on April 21-22, provides crucial information to Norges Bank ahead of its monetary policy meeting scheduled for May 7.

Some 30% expect activity to return to pre-virus levels by the end of 2020, while the remaining 30% were either little affected or expect that the situation will return to normal in the next few months, the survey showed. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Denis Bedoya
