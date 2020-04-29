Most Norway firms affected by COVID-19, may see slow…

OSLO, April 29 – The COVID-19 outbreak and efforts to contain it have affected most Norwegian companies, and around 40% expect their markets will not normalise until 2021 at the earliest, a central bank business survey showed on Wednesday.

The input from 81 firms, collected on April 21-22, provides crucial information to Norges Bank ahead of its monetary policy meeting scheduled for May 7.

Some 30% expect activity to return to pre-virus levels by the end of 2020, while the remaining 30% were either little affected or expect that the situation will return to normal in the next few months, the survey showed. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)