Most of Spain has virus contagion ‘R’ number below one…

By Denis Bedoya on April 30, 2020

April 29 – Almost all areas of Spain have a ratio of contagion per patient, dubbed the ‘R’ number, below 1, head of health emergencies Fernando Simon said on Wednesday.

“Right now, almost all areas in the country have a reproduction number below 1,” Simon told reporters in an online briefing.

“If we don’t have a reproduction number, the number of secondary cases that each case produces, below 1 on average, we can’t consider easing mobility restrictions,” he said. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

