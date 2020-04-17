Motorist criticised after crashing while driving 10…

Police have criticised a driver who crashed after an insect flew into the vehicle while they were driving 10 miles to go for a walk.

Firefighters, ambulance and police all attended the accident which happened on the B4009 in Thatcham, Berkshire, on Sunday (April 5).

Thames Valley Police’s road policing unit posted on Twitter that the driver with three friends had been driving 10 miles to walk their dog at the time of the crash.

The force posted: “Driver of this car crashed on the B4009 #Thatcham due to a large bug flying in! They were driving TEN miles from home to walk their dog, 3 friends in. Discharged at scene.

“Police, fire & ambulance attended. Clearly an avoidable journey”

Local residents have also slammed the driver on social media.

Nick Townsend posted: “Just down the road from me. I heard there was an accident. I hope their insurance doesn’t pay out . Idiots. What is it these people don’t understand?”

Joanna Green posted: “I wish you were given the power to take their licences away. It’s all emergency services workers that are unnecessarily being exposed and their households. Selfishness has gotten the better of society.”