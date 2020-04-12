MRS HINCH shows you how to make your home sparkle 

I don’t ever tell people what they have to clean every day, week or month. The truth is . . . I don’t have a set routine.

I want to enjoy it and I certainly don’t want to put the pressure of an every-day cleaning routine on myself.

Ideally I like to hoover, dust with Dave, clean the floors, pine [disinfect] my toilets and wipe over all kitchen surfaces daily, and as an example, I do a deep bathroom clean, wash out the bin and change the beds once a week.

The microwave, oven and fridge get cleaned every one to two weeks, and the washing machine and inside the kitchen cupboards get a going-over every month.

I also turn and freshen my mattress every month, and every six months I clear my wardrobe out, vacuum pack and store away what I don’t need.

A lot of my Hinchers ask me where I get all of my energy to hinch as much as I do.

What motivates me most is picturing the end result and the sense of achievement I feel once I’ve finished cleaning. I always find that doing something I love, and doing it well, gives me a real boost.

But it’s not always easy to get up and get going. If I’m having a day when I’m feeling particularly unmotivated, I will do whatever I feel up to around the house – no matter how big or how small – and write it down after I’ve completed it.

You’ll be surprised how much you are getting done without even realising it. So remember to give yourself credit. It’s so important!

I’m not a professional cleaner. I’ve never claimed to be. But I hope I can help to make the whole process fun for people.

As everyone knows, I love Zoflora disinfectants. Springtime is my number one, closely followed by Mountain Air, Lavender Escape, Country Garden and Linen Fresh.

It’s just an amazing product, with many uses, and from £1 a bottle you can’t go wrong! Here are some of my favourite ways to use Zoflora:

Work tops

Dilute your favourite Zoflora fragrance into a spray bottle containing water, then spray directly on to the area and wipe over with a cloth (I love Pinkeh for this!).

The Zoflora fragrances will eliminate any cooking odours and freshen the whole room.

(Always carry out a patch test on an inconspicuous area before using Zoflora and remember it should not come into contact with polished wood).

Drains and plugholes

Use Zoflora straight from the bottle to fight nasty odours in your drains and plugholes.

Bin

Once you’ve cleaned your bin, you can give the outside a wipe with a piece of kitchen roll which has been sprayed with Zoflora to disinfect it and leave it with a fresh smell.

I also like to pour a capful of Zoflora on to a piece of kitchen towel and place the soaked paper towel at the bottom of my bin before I replace the bag, to help eliminate any unwanted odours.

It’s so weird that under-sink cupboards are where most of us store our cleaning products, but they can be some of the dirtiest and most disorganised cupboards of all.

People often forget to clean under there because they think, ‘Oh, it’s just cleaning stuff, how dirty could it possibly be?’ but I give mine a good going-over every few weeks.

If you overload a cupboard and it’s a mess you almost don’t want to use it. If I look and there are things falling over each other or there’s grime on the floor it will put me in a bit of a bad mood.

As my hinchers know, baskets are a must-have. I also have many self-adhesive hooks, along with the magical tea towel clips that hang our cloth babies and are easily found on eBay.

Honestly, those things can take minutes to do and the payoff will be that lovely feeling of cupboard happiness when you open the door, which is so worth it. Especially as I open mine on average 20 times a day!

I hinch my washing machine regularly. Come on, it takes care of our clothes so we should take care of it back. But don’t worry, it doesn’t have to be boring — I quite enjoy it!

Please remember always to unplug your toaster before hinching it!

My favourite combo for cleaning the toaster is the Brian cloth and some Elbow Grease.

It’s easy to forget about those cupboards that we use to house the things we really don’t need (you know, like cake tins and the juicer we’ve used once).

I was so shocked when I went through my cupboard of doom. I had no idea how much stuff I was storing, and none of it was anything I needed.

Who needs old Tupperware with no lids or a cheese grater that doesn’t work properly? I ditched all the stuff I didn’t need, and it felt amazing.

I hinched it by filling it back up with the stuff I did want to keep, and organising it so it looked lovely.

I clean out my cutlery drawer once a fortnight because one day it will look fine and the next I’ll be like: ‘What the hell is that in there?’ It seems to be a haven for crumbs.

I’ll take all the cutlery out, whack it in the sink in some Fairy Liquid and warm water and, while they’re soaking, I’ll use my worktop vacuum cleaner to get all the bits out of the corners.

Then I’ll disinfect it and put everything back in once it’s dry.

Don’t forget to wash your cloths regularly. The cloths are our babies! You can imagine the germs and dirt that gathers after they’ve been working hard for you.

You can put them through a 60° or 90° wash (cloth type dependent) with washing gel only (no softener) or: