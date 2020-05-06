MTU expects biggest corona hit in Q2, Q3; too early to…

BERLIN, April 30 – German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines saw operating profit slip 3% in the first quarter off revenues that were up 13% and said it was too early to issue a new outlook to replace the guidance it withdrew in March due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company said it expected its military engine business, which generated less than a tenth of revenues, to be almost unaffected, but collapsing demand would hit its commercial business in the second and third quarters.

“Given the dynamic global developments in connection with COVID-19, our expectations for the 2020 fiscal year can only be set out in detail at a later date,” said CEO Reiner Winker. “Given its fundamentally successful business model, we consider that overall MTU is in a good position to weather the crisis.” (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Thomas Seythal)