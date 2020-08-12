Mum of young girl found alone wandering London streets found after appeal

A young girl who cannot communicate with police was found wandering the streets of London by herself.

The child was found by a member of the public this afternoon in Lewisham in the south east of the capital.

Police were called to her assistance at 4.45pm.

Attempts were made to try and find the girl’s family, but they proved unsuccessful.

The efforts were made more difficult by the fact the young lady was unable to tell officers her name or address.

Happily the girl’s mother was located this evening.

A spokesperson for Lewis MPS said: “Police were appealing for help to trace the parents or guardian of a young girl found alone in the street this afternoon.

“We have since located her mother.”