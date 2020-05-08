Mum shares her genius trick for keeping bread fresh for days after its use-by date

A mother has shared her genius trick for making loaves of bread last up to 10 days longer than their use-by date, and all you’ll need is some celery.

The woman, from the UK, said she tried out the new method after finding she didn’t have any room in the freezer for a loaf of bread.

‘I watched a YouTube video and it said if you put a stick of celery in the bag it keeps the bread fresher for longer, so I tried,’ she wrote.

The woman added: ‘Just finished the last slices off and the bread was fine and it was dated 19 April – so 10 days out of date.

‘I don’t know how it works but it does.’

The reason why the trick works is because the bread absorbs the moisture from celery, preventing it from drying out.

You only have to make sure that the celery and bread are tightly closed within the plastic bag, in order to prevent the moisture from escaping.

People who saw the ‘hack’ online were hugely impressed, commenting: ‘Wow, this is worth knowing, thank you.’

Others described the trick as ‘mad’ and ‘genius’.

This isn’t the first time that people have shared tips and tricks to lengthen the life of your loaf.

The Good Housekeeping Institute previously reported that bakery loaves are best kept in the brown paper bag they come in from the bakery or a bakery section of a supermarket.

That’s because the paper will absorb any excess moisture, which causes a hard crust to go rubbery.

In a similar way, you should never store your bread in the fridge in the hope this will stop it from going mouldy, as bread turns more stale inside the fridge.

Instead, it’s best to keep your bakery loaves in their bags at room temperature, while shop-bought loaves should also be kept in their plastic bags.

But if your loaf does go stale, you don’t need to throw it in the bin.

Stale bread is perfect for making breadcrumbs with, which can then be frozen to make toppings for traybakes, pasta bakes and gratins.