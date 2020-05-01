Mum shares sneaky trick for getting kids to eat more vegetables – and healthy sausage roll recipe

A mother-of-two has shared her sneaky trick for getting her fussy kids to eat more vegetables without them realising.

Taryn Alise, from Melbourne, said she often makes sausage rolls for her two sons, but rather than buy processed rolls from the shop, she hides everything from zucchini to carrot and lentils in her own homemade version.

‘What does everyone sneak into their sausage rolls?’ Taryn recently posted on Facebook.

‘I’ve been told by my three-year-old today that I’m the best cook when he had these for lunch.’

Alongside sausage mince, Taryn said she also puts an onion, two diced carrots, one zucchini, two eggs, one can of lentils and crushed garlic in her mix.

She will then mix in one packet of hamburger helper with some water and add a ‘squirt of barbecue and tomato sauce’ to make it all stick together and taste delicious.

The finished product looks exactly like a regular sausage roll, but has many more nutritional benefits.

Others online were hugely impressed with Taryn’s handy trick, saying it is a ‘brilliant idea’.

‘This is so good. I normally just use sausage mince and onion,’ one commenter posted.

Others said they do their own variations on this, adding everything from grated apple to potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower and even peas and corn.

‘Beef and pork mince, onion, capsicum, zucchini, carrot, small amount of bread crumbs and two eggs,’ one mum wrote.

‘I also raid the vegetable garden at home and sometimes add beetroot, spinach, fresh herbs and what ever else I can find. All veggies get blitzed up to a paste then mixed with the meat. Kids have no idea.’

This isn’t the first time kids have been tricked into eating more vegetables without realising.

Australian model and mum Rachael Finch also swears by hiding veggies in foods her kids love.

”I try to blend [vegetables] into things, like they had a smoothie this morning with about a cup of spinach and some avocado and bananas and things like that,’ she said previously.

Rachael also tries to make healthier versions of carrot cakes and dessert slices, by slipping in superfoods without her kids realising.