Mum who saved $30k in months shares how to do the ‘zero waste’ pantry challenge for supermarket bill

A mother-of-two who made a name for herself for saving $30,000 in a year by making simple routine changes has shared her ‘zero waste’ pantry challenge.

Olivia White, 30, from Melbourne, says it could help those cooped up at home self isolating during the coronavirus pandemic save hundreds of dollars a month.

‘I’ve always done my own version of a “pantry challenge” at various times in our lives,’ Olivia said on her website.

‘Often when we are about to go on holidays, before big events like Christmas and Easter, or when I really want to save a few dollars or save up for something.’

By doing a pantry challenge, Olivia said she has shaved more than $50 per week off her weekly supermarket bill – or $200 per month.

The mum-of-two said you could even save even more, provided you’re strict.

So what do you need to do if you want to try the ‘zero waste’ pantry challenge?

The first thing Olivia said you need to do is analyse what you already have.

‘Take an inventory of the ingredients you already have, while clearing out anything that is out of date or unusable,’ Olivia said.

This will help to give you an idea as to what you use and what you don’t use.

Following this, the mum-of-two recommends you label things as much as possible – so you know both what they are and how old they are.

‘You should also organise your things in a way that makes them easy-to-access, with the items you use the most at the front,’ Olivia said.

Try and keep what you have in mind, as you’ll need to remember this later when shopping and meal prepping.

Once you’ve done your inventory, Olivia revealed it’s time to turn to meal planning.

‘Using as much of what you have in your pantry already, search for recipes to use these up,’ she explained.

Olivia said there are plenty of websites around which allow you to put in the ingredients before you get a recipe.

She likes the Woolworths app – which allows you to select key ingredients, serving sizes and minutes to cook – so you can choose the perfect recipe for your family.

Olivia recommends trying to use up anything that is close to its best-before date first, as well as batch cooking and freezing meals for those nights when you can’t be bothered to cook.

By the time you’ve got your meal plan, it’s time to write a shopping list.

Olivia said she has always done her weekly supermarket shop online, as she finds it both more manageable and it allows her to save more money.

She said she looks for home-brand products as much as possible, and will only buy the items that she intends to use with her meal plan for that week – making sure she doesn’t get tempted by extra items that rack up the bill at the checkout.

The last step requires you to stop, take stock and assess as to how the pantry challenge went.

Olivia said you need to ask yourself whether you saved money that week, and can you improve on your shop and did you have less food waste.

‘The challenge has not only saved me money, but it has made me mindful of food waste, encouraged me to try new and different foods and even consider cultivating our own fruits, herbs and vegetables,’ Olivia said.