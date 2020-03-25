Murder charge after NSW man run over

An elderly man has died after he was hit by a car and run over in what NSW Police say was a deliberate attack.

The 77-year-old man died on Saturday night after paramedics found him lying on a driveway in Croydon, a suburb in Sydney’s inner west.

Detectives charged a 41-year-old man with murder after seizing a car with front-end damage from nearby Lilyfield.

Police say the 41-year-old deliberately hit the 77-year-old with the car before running him over.

The pair were known to each other, police say.

The 41-year-old is due to front Parramatta Local Court on Sunday.