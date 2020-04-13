Murder questions introduced after 18-year-old dies in Fermanagh

A MURDER INQUIRY into the death of a male teen in Fermanagh at the weekend has actually been launched by detectives in Northern Ireland.

The 18-year-old had been required to healthcare facility after he was seriously injured during an altercation in Enniskillen on Saturday evening.

He passed away in health center today. The teen had actually been residing in the Enniskillen location for some time.

At around 8.40 pm on Saturday, it was reported that an altercation was ongoing at Coolcullen Meadow in Enniskillen involving a number of males who were brandishing weapons.

Police went to the scene and also located 2 guys– including the teenager that passed away and also one more guy (24)– that had maintained wounds to their legs and were consequently hospitalised.

It is believed one more man associated with the case had left the scene before officers showed up.

A 19-year-old male was jailed in regard to the occurrence as well as he has since been released on bail, pending additional queries.

Investigative Chief Inspector John Caldwell stated the PSNI’s examination continues today.

“I am interesting the general public to assist us establish precisely what took place and that was involved,” Caldwell said.

“If you observed the altercation, please obtain in touch with us by calling 101 as well as request detectives investigating this murder.”

Caldwell additionally interested any individual who captured video of it on their phone, or any person driving in the location that may have captured the case on their dashboard web cams, to bring this forward to cops.

“I would likewise appeal to the man that is likewise thought to have been entailed in the case, as well as who had actually left the scene prior to our policemans showed up, to reach us today and also tell us what took place,” he stated.

Anybody with info that could aid the examination is asked to call detectives on 101, as well as quote recommendation number 2257 of 11/04/20.

Individuals with info can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.