Murray handed America’s Cup director post

Australian Iain Murray will be the most powerful official at next year’s America’s Cup in Auckland, continuing his long association with sailing’s most prestigious event.

Former Olympian and multiple world champion Murray has been appointed independent regatta director for the event scheduled for March 2021, a role he filled at the previous two editions of the America’s Cup in San Francisco and Bermuda.

Murray will also hold the post for the preceding challenger selection series and America’s Cup world series regatta later this year, both also on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour.

The 62-year-old takes over from Canadian John Craig, who stepped down from the position late last year.

Murray was part of four Australian America’s Cup campaigns as a sailor and is a three-time winner of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race, an event he has sailed 26 times.

The regatta director role is a broad one but its most visible requirement is to deal with on-water disputes and rule on race conditions.