‘My 600-LB Life’ Season 8 Stars Where Are They Now? Leneatha Update

When viewers tuned into “My 600-LB Life” Season 8 on Wednesday night, they met 40-year-old Leneatha Reed. The single mother was desperate to lose weight so she could stick around to raise her daughter, Kenlyn.

According to a Facebook update, Leneatha is still determined to lose weight, however, it appears she is still struggling to reach a healthy weight.

In 2019, Leneatha became a viral sensation after she appeared on “Good Morning America.” At the time, she weighed 626 pounds and vowed to lose 451 pounds.

“I couldn’t get down on the floor and play with her… even giving her a bath was a challenge,” she told “GMA.”

“I said, ‘You want to be here for your daughter? It’s time to get up and do something about it.’”

Leneatha went on to reveal that her weight has prevented her from having fun. “Even right now, I can’t go to the movies because I can’t sit in the chair,” she shared on the morning program.

“I went to see ‘Black Panther’ when it came out, and I was so embarrassed and ashamed because I had to place a chair in the handicapped section.”

However, since her appearance on “GMA,” Leneatha landed on the cast of “My 600-LB Life” Season 8. During her episode, Leneatha hoped that Dr. Nowzaradan’s program could help her lose the weight she needed to have gastric bypass surgery.

Unfortunately, Leneatha failed to follow the 1,200 calorie diet that Dr. Now gave her and missed several appointments. By the end of the episode, Leneatha did not receive the life-changing surgery.

However, it doesn’t mean she has completely abandoned her weight loss journey. On March 29, Leneatha shared a self of herself holding a child on Facebook. Since the photo featured a border and Leneatha’s face was somewhat blocked by the child, it is difficult to tell whether she has truly stuck to her weight loss journey.

“My 600-LB Life” Season 8 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC.

