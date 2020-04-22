My Chemical Romance’s Face Masks Combat COVID-19, But Were Originally Made For Another Purpose

As the fight continues to slow the spread of COVID-19, people across the world are attempting to do their part to make a difference during the ongoing pandemic. Now, My Chemical Romance, known for their albums such as 2004’s “Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge” and 2006’s “The Black Parade,” is also taking a new step to try to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus.

The “Helena” band are now selling “desert screening device” face masks in their online merch store as a way to give back during these difficult times.

“These masks were the brainchild of our beloved Lauren Valencia, who died before this madness, not of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the older evil that is cancer,” reads the listing. Continuing, the band members reveal that while they had initially created the masks to keep people dust-free at their now-canceled shows in the desert, they decided to sell them now for the timely cause.

However, they made sure to note that while these can be used as face coverings, they should not be used in place of N95 masks or ones that are anti-microbial. Additionally, they also asked everyone to follow the mask guidelines outlined by the CDC for the coronavirus pandemic.

They then revealed that they intend to donate all proceeds from the sale to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. At this time, they are available for pre-order and are set to be released on May 29. They can be purchased on MCR’s website.

Aside from the charitable decision made by the “Famous Last Words” band, the coronavirus pandemic has continued to inspire other changes to take place in the music world. Not only did Coachella recently postpone its 2020 dates, but K-Pop band BTS also shared the “hardest” part of the changes they have also had to make in light of the current health crisis.