Mysterious blue light baffles residents after appearing over Wales sky

RESIDENTS have been left stunned after a mysterious blue light appeared over the night sky in Wales.

The bizarre beam of light was seen piercing through the pitch-black sky in south Wales, shortly after 6pm on Tuesday evening. Shocked homeowners across Llanelli, Llangennech and Penllergaer rushed outside to catch a glimpse of the unexplainable phenomena. Pixie Fear from the town of Pontarddulais, located just outside Swansea, said she saw the “huge” violet light flashing on and off.

The 22-year-old claims the beam could be seen travelling more than 16 miles from Llanelli to Carmarthen. The thrill-seeker ruled of the light coming from aeroplane as the plane checker website revealed there was no aircrafts in the area at time. She told Wales Online: “Me and my brother came outside and this blob lit up the sky and flashed on and off. “It was just floating through the sky going west. It was huge.

“We did a plane tracker but there were no planes about – it was going between Llanelli and Carmarthen and was so bright. “It seemed to go pretty far, at least a few miles and quite quickly – bearing in mind it was far away so probably looked slower than it was.” Andrea Harries, who lives four miles south of Pontarddulais in the village of Penllergaer, also rushed outside to her garden to see the glowing light.

Ms Harries said the strange occurrence happened at around 6.05pm when a “purplish light” flashed across her property. To add more mystery to the event, Ms Harries said the light passed over the sky with no sound. She said: “I came out into the garden with the dog and saw a blue, purplish light. “It was bright but dimming every now and then.



