Mystery Qld cases spark extra infection tests

Extra screening for COVID-19 will certainly be rolled out partially of Queensland due to 32 cases whose resources stay unaccounted for.

Officials don’t understand just how or where a handful of people came to be contaminated, sparking an order for enhanced screening from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“It had not been from someone who had been overseas, it had not been from a verified instance,” Ms Palaszczuk claimed on Monday.

“I’m going to be asking medical care employees to enhance the individuals they are testing, also if they do not have any traveling history.

“And I’ve asked for that to be performed in the Gold Coast, in Brisbane and in Cairns, because that’s where we’ve seen those cases.”

Fourteen new situations of the infection were confirmed on Monday, bringing the state’s infection overall to 921, with 173 people now totally recouped.

Ten of the 12 Queenslanders in health center get on ventilators while the state’s death toll stands at five.

The current numbers come as The Royal Queensland Show has been terminated and also Gold Coast coastlines at The Spit, Surfers Paradise and Coolangatta have been closed because of the coronavirus.

Organisers revealed on Monday the farming program referred to as The Ekka would certainly not go in advance in August amid a state-wide closure to stem the spread of the infection.

It is the 3rd time the occasion has been called off in the 143 years it has actually run.

It was formerly cancelled in 1919 due to the Spanish Flu epidemic and also in 1942 when the Brisbane Showgrounds were utilized as a World War II staging depot.

The showgrounds have been earmarked as a place for a temporary COVID-19 therapy centre for individual overruns from health centers.