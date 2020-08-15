Nando’s offers free delivery for online orders – but it’s only available on these dates

NANDOS is offering customers wanting a takeaway a great discount over the next two weeks. Here’s how to get free delivery on your online order.

Though restaurants have been opening up around the country since the lockdown was eased, many Britons will still prefer a night in with a takeaway. If going out for dinner isn’t on the cards just yet, fret not – for Nando’s has an enticing offer for the weekend. The chicken chain is offering free delivery, but only on specific dates.

The special offer was posted by the community on the hotukdeals website. “Nando’s have opened most of their stores now for delivery if you still don’t fancy eating out – if you order through the Nando’s website, they will deliver your order for FREE from Deliveroo,” they posted. The bargain deal started from Thursday August 13 and is on all weekend, ending on Sunday. However, if you already have plans for the weekend, you needn’t worry – because it’s coming back next week.

The offer will be on again from Thursday August 20 until Sunday August 23. The free delivery deal was discovered on the Nando’s blog, where the chain revealed the details of the offer. Customers have to order online directly from Nando’s, either on the website or through the app. It should make the takeaway cheaper than if you were to order from a partner app such as Deliveroo.

The good news means that for the next week, there’s an offer on every day for Nando’s fans. From Monday to Wednesday, the chicken restaurant is taking part in the government’s new Eat Out To Help Out Scheme. The scheme was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in a bid to help boost the economy and get Britons spending again as restaurants reopened. It means customers can get 50 percent off their meal (up to a value of £10 per person) in August.

Nando’s has listed all of its restaurants that are taking part in the deal on its website. However, the offer is only for customers who dine in – so you can save money when you go out at the start of the week, and take advantage of the free delivery for a cosy night in for the rest of the week. The chain only recently reopened for online takeaway orders, and isn’t accepting orders by phone or in person. But for those who would rather stop off and pick their order up, some locations are offering Click and Collect.