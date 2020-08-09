Narrow escape: Massive rock-fall caught on VIDEO during road construction in Dagestan, Russia

People were seen fleeing to safety as a huge stone fell during road construction in a mountainous area in Russia’s southern Republic of Dagestan. While it was a terrifying sight, casualties were thankfully avoided.

An avalanche of rocks crashed down upon the unfinished road from great heights, sending clouds of thick black dust billowing into the air.

Construction workers reacted swiftly and escaped, with one of them finding safety in the cabin of his excavation vehicle.

Even those filming the disaster from dozens of meters away were forced to shut down their phones and retreat.

Nobody was hurt, but construction had to be put on hold as the road was left littered with rocks and other debris. The workers have already started clearing the site.

