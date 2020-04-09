NASA Asteroid Tracker: 85-Foot Earth-Crossing NEO Approaching Tomorrow

NASA is currently monitoring an asteroid that’s expected to approach Earth tomorrow morning. According to the agency, the asteroid’s natural orbit intersects Earth’s trajectory.

The approaching asteroid has been identified by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) as 2020 GQ1. Based on the data collected by the agency, 2020 GQ1 has an estimated diameter of about 85 feet. This asteroid is currently traveling across space towards the planet at an average speed of almost 38,000 miles per hour.

According to NASA, 2020 GQ1 is officially classified as an Apollo asteroid. Like other asteroids that belong to this group, 2020 GQ1 has a natural orbit that crosses Earth’s path. This usually occurs as the asteroid approaches its closest point to the Sun.

Based on NASA’s computer model, 2020 GQ1 follows an elongated orbit within the Solar System. It is known to fly between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

Due to its Earth-crossing orbit, there’s a chance that 2020 GQ1 might directly collide with Earth. If this happens, the asteroid will most likely not cause an impact event on the planet. Instead, the asteroid will probably burn up in the atmosphere and cause a mid-air explosion before reaching the ground.

Based on the size and speed of 2020 GQ1, its airburst could be as powerful as the one caused by an asteroid that exploded over Russia in 2013.

During that period, an asteroid that was about 66 feet wide collided with Earth at an impact velocity of around 42,000 miles per hour. The space rock detonated in the sky at an altitude of about 97,000 feet.

According to reports, the energy released by the explosion was equivalent to about 30 atomic bombs. Although much of the blast was absorbed by the atmosphere, a portion of the energy affected structures and people on the ground.

Reports indicated that the blast damaged over 7,000 buildings and injured around 1,500 people.

According to CNEOS, 2020 GQ1’s upcoming Earth-crossing approach will happen on April 7 at 4:43 a.m. EDT. The asteroid will fly past Earth from a distance of 0.01122 astronomical units or roughly 1 million miles away.