NASA Live Cam Footage Captures UFO Flying Near ISS, Expert Claims

A UFO expert claimed that an alien vessel appeared on NASA’s live camera footage from the International Space Station (ISS). The expert then accused the space agency of trying to conceal the UFO.

The strange UFO sighting was made by Scott Waring of ET Data Base. According to Waring, he spotted the strange object as he was viewing NASA’s live stream footage from the ISS.

The video showed a portion of the ISS as the massive space station traveled outside Earth. Suddenly, a cylindrical object appeared near the left side of the screen. According to Waring, the object was an alien vessel that had a smooth surface.

He believes that the reason why the object became visible was due to a malfunction in its systems due to the light reflecting from Earth.

“The object looks solid, its edges look like the edges of the space station arm…the object is undeniably solid,” he stated in a blog post. “The sunlit side of the Earth coming into view caused the UFOs shields to malfunction for a short time. That is why we saw it. Just as I have said a hundred times before, if you want to see a UFO, watch a few sunsets”

Interestingly, shortly after the object was caught by the live camera, the stream was cut off and the screen went red. According to Waring, the red screen is the new version of NASA’s blue screen, which regularly appears after the cameras or live transmissions encounter an issue.

According to Waring, NASA deliberately stopped the live feed due to the appearance of the alleged alien vessel.

“As I watched…just as the cylinder object was just about to come into focus…NASA cut transmission and went to the red screen,” he stated. “Red screen is the updated old blue screen. So I wasn’t sure it was a UFO at first, but when NASA also noticed it and went to red sceen…it sealed the deal. NASA has put effort into hiding this object from the public, therefore this object must have been a threat to national security.”

Despite Waring’s claims, it is possible that NASA encountered a minor technical issue during the live stream event. As for the strange object, this could have just been a piece of space debris floating near the ISS.