NASA Photo Captures Piece Of Ancient Alien Tech On Mars, UFO Expert Claims

A UFO expert claimed that NASA photographed a piece of alien equipment on Mars. For the expert, the image proves that a race of intelligent alien civilizations once lived on the Red Planet.

The strange sighting was made by Scott Waring of the UFO-focused blog ET Data Base. He came across the photo while he was browsing through the Midnight Planets website, which features archive photos from NASA’s missions.

The photo that Waring featured in his latest blog post was captured by NASA’s Curiosity rover during its first couple of days on Mars. According to the details of the photo, it was taken on SOL 3, which is equivalent to Aug. 8, 2012 on Earth. This means that Curiosity took the photo two days after it landed on Mars’ Gale crater.

Like Curiosity’s other photos, the SOL 3 image features Mars’ rocky terrain. It shows rocks of various sizes scattered across the Red Planet’s surface. As Waring was going through the photo, he spotted a strange object that looks very different from the other rocks in its surroundings.

As seen in the photo, the object has a very smooth and contoured surface. According to Waring, the appearance of the object suggests that it could be a piece of alien technology.

The UFO expert noted that the strange object could be a piece of aircraft or spacecraft wing that broke off and landed on the ground.

“The object I found has smooth edges and is rounded at its ends, almost like part of a wing from an aircraft that has been perfectly sliced open,” he stated in a blog post. “The object is too smooth and too perfectly proportioned to be natural.”

“There is a rock-like substance that appears to have flowed out of the inside of the wing and solidified into a solid hard substance,” he continued.

According to Waring, the object may have come from a piece of equipment or machinery used by the aliens who once lived on the Red Planet. For Waring, the existence of this kind of complex technology on Mars indicates that the aliens that thrived on the planet were intelligent beings.