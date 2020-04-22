NASA Photo Shows Evidence Of Alien Life On Mars, Expert Claims

A UFO expert claimed to have spotted proof that intelligent alien creatures once lived on Mars. The expert made the bold statement after going through photos taken by NASA on the Red Planet.

Claims regarding the existence of alien life on Mars were made by Scott Waring of the UFO-centered blog ET Data Base. According to Waring, he saw signs of Martian life in the photos captured by NASA’s Curiosity rover.

The photos were shared through the website Gigapan, which high-resolution images taken by NASA during its missions. The image that caught Waring’s attention was taken by the rover on SOL 315, which is equivalent to June 25, 2013, on Earth.

According to the photo’s description, it was taken by Curiosity as it was exploring an area in the Gale Crater known as Shaler. Similar to the rover’s other photos of Mars, the image taken on SOL 315 features a barren terrain with a rocky surface.

As Waring was examining a photo, he came across a strange object on the ground. According to Waring, the object looked like a carving of an elongated face. The UFO expert noted that the smooth appearance of the object did not fit with the rough-looking rocks in its surroundings.

“While looking over a Gigapan Mars photo, I noticed that there were some odd anomalies that seemed to have been overlooked by NASA,” he stated in a blog post. “One was a small face on a smooth stone. The smooth stone didn’t fit in with its rough surroundings…but the detail on the stone reveals a face carved into it. It looks like some kind of dog-like face, but the cranium extends far back, making the face three times longer.”

Aside from the alleged face sculpture, Waring also claimed to have spotted remnants of a creature in the photo. Some of these include bone, teeth and other fossilized remains. For Waring, these strange objects clearly indicate that complex alien lifeforms once lived on the surface of the Red Planet.

“Another anomaly was a claw or tooth not far from the face,” he stated. “Everyone in the area of fossil hunting knows that the easiest bones to discover are the teeth and claws.”