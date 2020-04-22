NASA Tracking Building-Sized Asteroid Approaching Earth

NASA’s automated asteroid tracking system is currently monitoring a large near-Earth object that’s currently approaching the planet. Based on the data collected by the agency, the asteroid is large enough to cause a mid-air explosion if it collides with Earth.

The approaching asteroid has been identified by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) as 2020 GB3. According to the agency, this asteroid is currently cruising across the Solar System towards Earth at an average speed of almost 12,000 miles per hour.

CNEOS estimated that the asteroid measures about 98 feet wide, making it taller than most 10-story buildings. Although the asteroid is pretty big, it is not massive enough, nor is it moving fast enough to cause an impact event on Earth.

Instead of hitting the ground, the asteroid will most likely burn up in the atmosphere and explode mid-air if it collides with Earth. Given the asteroid’s size, the energy that would be released by its airburst could be equivalent to multiple atomic bombs.

Depending on the altitude of the mid-air explosion, the asteroid’s airburst could damage thousands of buildings on the ground. The blast from the asteroid could shatter windows and cause structural damages to buildings. It could also cause injuries if it explodes at a low altitude.

Fortunately, 2020 GB3 is not in danger of colliding with Earth on its upcoming approach. According to NASA, 2020 GB3 is an Amor asteroid. Although it occasionally flies close to Earth, it does not intersect the planet’s orbit.

CNEOS noted that 2020 GB3’s next near-Earth approach would happen on Wednesday (April 22) at 9:36 a.m. EDT. During this time, the asteroid will safely fly past Earth from a distance of 0.03413 astronomical units, which is equivalent to about 3.2 million miles away.

After analyzing the trajectory of the asteroid, NASA noted that the next time 2020 GB3 would closely approach Earth will be on May 16, 2061. Based on NASA’s projections, the asteroid is expected to fly past Earth from a distance of about 0.06300 astronomical units or roughly 5.9 million miles away.