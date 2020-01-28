Nate Diaz makes light of Conor McGregor beating Donald Cerrone, gives timeline for return

Nate Diaz was far from impressed with Conor McGregor’s comeback fight.

Nate Diaz wasn’t very impressed with Conor McGregor’s emphatic win over Donald Cerrone earlier this month. The former two-division made his long-awaited return to the Octagon against ‘Cowboy’ last weekend in the main event of UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

McGregor’s eagerly-anticipated comeback fight was a brief one as he decimated the future Hall-of-Famer in 40 seconds to claim his first win in over three years. Despite the emphatic nature of McGregor’s tenth UFC victory, Diaz was far from impressed with his rival’s performance. In fact, he even went as far as to suggest UFC 246’s main event was rigged. Immediately after the fight, he tweeted: “This s***s alll fake.”

And in his first interview since the fight, the Ultimate Fighter season five winner once again made light of his rival’s return to the win column. “‘Cowboy’ doesn’t care about winning and losing,” Diaz told ESPN. “So [McGregor] didn’t have a very hard fight on his hands.” Diaz, 34, has been sat on the sidelines since losing his UFC 244 showdown with Jorge Masvidal last November. The Stockton native suffered a third-round TKO loss at Madison Square Garden, which came courtesy of a doctor’s stoppage.

Judging from his activity on social media before and after McGregor’s clash with Cerrone, Diaz is seemingly itching to get back inside the cage. He does, however, want to survey the landscape of the welterweight and lightweight divisions before deciding his next move. When pressed on a potential date for his next fight, Diaz said: “I want to watch what happens in the next few months.” At this moment in time, Diaz doesn’t have a timeframe for when he wants to get back inside the Octagon, saying: “When the time is right.”

McGregor’s win over Cerrone was his first outing since losing his UFC 229 grudge match to Khabib Nurmagomedov – his successor at the summit of the lightweight division – in October 2018. The Irishman is hoping to return to his active ways this year, setting his sights on three Octagon appearances in 2020. “I don’t think the who matters, the lightweight title will always be there,” McGregor said in the UFC 246 post-fight press conference. “You see the difference in the physique and the preparation [at welterweight], that will come back around that shot. I’m not going to sit and wait, the who doesn’t matter, I’m looking at dates now. “I know March is there, Lorenzo Fertitta is back on Tuesday so I’ll stay here and go for dinner and a toast with Lorenzo and Dana and chat about it then.”

