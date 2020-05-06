National capital now free of coronavirus

The ACT has become the first jurisdiction in Australia to be coronavirus-free.

Despite the milestone, health officials say social distancing restrictions are here to stay.

A total of 106 people have had the coronavirus in the ACT, three of whom died.

The other 103 have now recovered, the territory’s Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman said.

“Today marks the first time in seven weeks our territory has no active cases of COVID-19 and this is because of the strong work the community is doing to stop this virus,” she said on Thursday.

“However, it is important to stress that we should still protect the good work we have done. Please continue to follow ACT Health directives and practise good hygiene as we continue to help fight this virus together.”

The territory is yet to follow other states in easing restrictions, although ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr is set to make some announcements on Friday.

But ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said there was no race to lift restrictions.

“There is no vaccine. There is no effective cure for COVID-19 beyond the standard treatment for respiratory distress,” she told reporters.

“We are going to be facing this global pandemic for some months to come.

“We again don’t see the need to rush and make knee-jerk decisions and responses to what other jurisdictions might announce.”

She said while Australia had been working on a suppression strategy rather than elimination of the virus, the panel of health experts advising leaders might now need to reconsider their potential future scenarios.

Other countries that experienced second waves of the virus had largely done so because they eased restrictions while there were still active cases in their communities.