National Living Wage ‘rise to over £10.50 an hour’ – Rishi Sunak pay rise plans in Budget

NATIONAL LIVING WAGE is set to rise to more than £10.50 an hour in the future, under plans announced in the Budget 2020 today.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced plans to increase the National Living Wage further today, in the Budget 2020. The Chanceller said that by 2024, the NLW is to reach more than £10.50 an hour.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Sunak said: “By 2024 the National Living Wage will reach two thirds of median earnings. On current forecasts, that means a Living Wage of over £10.50 an hour. “We promised to end low pay, we’re getting it done.” A person must be at least aged 25 to get the National Living Wage. For those aged 24 and under, the minimum wage will still.

In order to get the National Minimum Wage, a person must be at least school leaving age. In December 2019, the government announced the rates for the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage would rise in April 2020. Nearly three million workers are set to benefit from these particular increases to the NLW and minimum wage rates for younger workers, according to estimates from the independent Low Pay Commission. From April 1, the National Living Wage (for over 25 year olds) will increase 6.2 percent from £8.21 to £8.72.

The National Minimum Wage will rise across all age groups, including: A 6.5 percent increase from £7.70 to £8.20 for 21-24 year olds

A 4.9 percent increase from £6.15 to £6.45 for 18-20 year olds

A 4.6 percent increase from £4.35 to £4.55 for Under 18s

A 6.4 percent increase from £3.90 to £4.15 for Apprentices