National Siblings Day 2020: Quotes To Honor The Precious Bond

National Siblings Day is celebrated every year on April 10 to honor the precious bond of sisterhood and brotherhood. Claudia Evart, a New Yorker and the creator of Siblings Day Foundation, founded this day after losing her siblings at a young age.

“Sibling bonds are life-long relationships, usually lasting from early childhood to the golden years and could span up to 80 years. The sibling relationship is the longest in a person’s life and endures longer than our relationship with our mothers and fathers,” the foundation’s website said.

Here are some quotes, collected from Good Reads and Romper, to remember the importance of siblings in one’s life –