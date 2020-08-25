Nationwide: The top ISA options available to British savers

NATIONWIDE is a popular option for saving for many Britons as it is a building society, designed to work in the interest of its customers. Amid the current crisis, ISAs may be a suitable option for those looking to secure their funds in the long-term.

Nationwide is used by millions of people each year, and has a long history as a provider on Britain’s high streets. With over 15 million members, Nationwide states it is the largest building society in the world, and offers various options to those who choose to bank here. Particularly popular in terms of savings, though, is an ISA.

Otherwise known as an Individual Savings Account, ISAs offer tax-free interest payments to those who choose to use them, This could mean Britons end up getting more for their money with any funds they deposit here. Worth noting, however, is the ISA limit which dictates how much savers can put away into this type of account each year. This is known as the ISA Allowance, and currently stands at £20,000 for the current tax year.

Britons are only permitted to open one ISA in a single tax year, so should bear the rules in mind. ISAs can provide significant assistance to those looking to grow their money and benefit from the tax-free incentive. For individuals who are hoping to do so through Nationwide, there are a variety of options at their disposal. The first is a Fixed Rate Cash ISA, allowing Britons to lock away money for a fixed term with a set interest rate.

While no withdrawals or additions are permitted during the term, savers can transfer their existing ISA funds into this account when it is first opened. And the account is also easy to manage as it can be opened and monitored either online or in branch. At present, the Fixed Rate ISA from Nationwide offers up to 0.40 percent tax free at a fixed rate depending on how long the money is locked away for. If a person puts the money away for a year, they will receive 0.30 percent, increasing to 0.40 percent for money put away for two years.

Another ISA option made available through Nationwide is the Instant ISA Saver. This account offers 0.01 percent to 0.05 percent interest, but has the benefit of easy and instant access. Britons can transfer in money at any time to this account, which can be opened and managed online or in branch. The interest rate, however, varies depending on the balance a person has in their account, with more money saved offering high rates of interest. The 1 Year Triple Access Online ISA offers an interest rate of 0.25 percent variable, but is available only to savers who already have, or plan to open a current account or instant access account with Nationwide.