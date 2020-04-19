‘Nature of Love’ Hallmark Channel Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis

Spring Fling programming comes to an end this weekend on Hallmark Channel with the debut of the event’s final new film, “Nature of Love,” starring Emilie Ullerup and Christopher Russell.

Both Ullerup and Russell will be faces fans recognize, as both have several roles under their belts, many of which have seen them work with Hallmark in the past. For Ullerup, her most recognizable role on the network is likely Bree O’Brien on “Chesapeake Shores,” but she has also been in several films in less than five years. Titles include “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From The Heart,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One In A Million,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost With You,” and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Home Again” on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, as well as that and Hallmark Channels holiday movies, “Hearts of Christmas,” “With Love, Christmas,” “Christmas Bells are Ringing” and “Winter Castle.”

As for Russell, fans could recognize him from any number of projects, including Lifetime’s “Christmas Unleashed” and a role on the series “unREAL,” or Hallmark’s own “The Mistletoe Secret,” “Love Unleashed” and “A Dream of Christmas,” among others.

So what will happen as these two Hallmark veterans teams up for their first project together? According to a synopsis for the film, there is going to be plenty of romance, but also a chance for the characters to conquer the things that scare them the most.

“City girl Katie (Ullerup) is writing a magazine feature on a glamping resort,” the synopsis reads. “Far from sporty, she faces her fears trying the camp’s activities with help from Will (Russell), a rugged outdoorsman and nature guide.”

Will opposites continue to attract and help Katie with not only her article but also find everlasting love? Find out when “Nature of Love” premieres April 18 at 9 p.m. EDT on Hallmark Channel.