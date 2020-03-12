Natwest, RBS and TSB customers affected by coronavirus could get mortgage break

NATWEST and Royal Bank of Scotland customers who are affected by the coronavirus outbreak may be offered the option of deferring mortage and loan repayments.

Coronavirus has hit the UK, with 319 people having tested positive for the COVID-19 as of 9am on March 9, 2020, Public Health England said. With many fearing they may be infected by the outbreak, some people may wonder what it could mean for their personal finances.

Amid the outbreak, some banks have revealed they are offering measures to support customers affected by the outbreak. This includes NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland, which are both retail banking subidaries of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc. As part of standard forbearance options for customers in financial difficulty, not just those affected by coronavirus, the bank offers some customers the ability to defer mortgage and loan repayments for up to three months. Additionally, customers may be able to close fixed savings accounts to access cash, without facing early closure charges.

An RBS spokesperson said: “We are monitoring the potential impact of Coronavirus across all our customers to ensure we can support them appropriately through any period of disruption. “We have a strong track record in working with our customers who are affected by disruption outside of their control. “We understand that there may be circumstances where a personal customer may fall into financial difficulty as a result of the impacts of Coronavirus, for instance, loss of income. “We will look to understand each customer’s situation on a case-by-case basis and can offer a number of options to help them manage their finances. “We would encourage any customer experiencing financial difficulty to get in touch with us.”

The banking giant explained it has a range of standard forbearance options to assist all customers in financial difficulty, regardless of root cause. However, the measures aren’t blanket provisions, with them being reserved for customers in financial difficulty. Individual customer circumstances will be considered and options matched on a case-by-case basis. The bank highlighted options, such as: Mortgage and loan repayment deferral for up to three months

Customers can close fixed savings accounts to access cash with no early closure charge

Refunds on credit card cash advance fees

Customers can apply for increased temporary credit card limit

Customers can request an increased cash withdrawal limit of up to £500 (debit card).

Meanwhile, TSB has confirmred that if a person is affected by coronavirus, there may be forms of support available. With regards to its mortgage customers, the TSB website states: “Customers with a TSB mortgage may apply for a repayment holiday for up to two months. “For new customers joining TSB, mortgage advisers and brokers will work with customers and understand their individual position.” Meanwhile, savings customers “will be able to waive early closure fees on our Fixed Rate ISA products and we will allow Fixed Bond customers to surrender their policies early to gain access to their money”. Yesterday, Italy suspended mortgage payments across the country, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Commenting on the possibility on whether the UK will do the same in the coming weeks, Martijn van der Heijden, Chief Strategy Officer at online mortgage company Habito said: “Italy has announced this morning a suspension on all mortgage payments across the country as it battles with the continued spread of Covid-19.