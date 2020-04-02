NBA 2K: Shaquille O’Neal Claims Kobe Bryant Will ‘Definitely’ Be Cover Athlete Of NBA 2K21

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal just made a huge Kobe Bryant claim that will excite the Los Angeles Lakers faithful and all basketball fans.

According to Shaq, the late Kobe will be on the cover of the upcoming installment of the popular basketball video game franchise. While he did not specify whether it will be a special edition or not, the Big Aristotle is confident it will happen.

“Yeah. There is going to be Kobe. You don’t even have to worry about that,” O’Neal told Scoop B. Robinson on his podcast. “Definitely going to be Kobe. And I don’t know what they’re going to do with the money, but they’re going to do the right thing. Kobe’s family does the right thing.”

Shaq did not stop there, however. The 48-year-old TNT analyst also agreed that there could be special Kobe Bryant-themed modes or challenges in the game, much like the Jordan Challenges that NBA 2K previously did.

“I think that would be brilliant, the kids would eat it up, he’s definitely a big inspiration to all the kids and an inspiration to my kids,” Shaq told Robinson when asked about the idea of having “Mamba Moments.”

Kobe passed away last January in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others when the incident happened in a foggy morning, on their way to Gigi’s basketball game.

A memorial was held last February 24 to remember the life of Kobe, his daughter and the other victims of the unfortunate accident.

An 18-time All-Star, five-time champion, two-time Finals MVP and one-time MVP, Kobe has undoubtedly inspired many with his Mamba Mentality and never-say-die attitude. His sudden passing has shocked not only the NBA, but the whole world that looked up to him.

With that said, it will certainly be an amazing tribute should NBA 2K really feature Kobe Bryant on the cover of NBA 2K21. It will also be a great way to remember an icon whose impact transcends the basketball court.

Last year’s edition saw Anthony Davis and Dwyane Wade become the cover stars of the game. AD graced the standard version, while Wade starred in the Legend Edition.