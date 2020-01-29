NBA 2K20 update today: Patch notes 10 news revealed on PS4 and Xbox One

A MASSIVE new NBA 2K20 update has arrived for some PS4 and Xbox One gamers, who are now waiting on the latest patch notes news.

The 2K support team has now confirmed all the major changes included in today’s NBA 2K20 update, available to download now on PS4 and Xbox One. According to the patch notes shared online, a number of bugs have been fixed, as have the hair cuts of over ten players. You can find the full list of official update notes below: The following players have received Hair updates to reflect their latest real-life look: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Rivers, Nerlens Noel, Robert Covington, Jrue Holiday, Kelly Oubre Jr., Myles Turner, Marquese Chriss, Devonte Graham, Jordan Poole, Cody Martin, Terance Mann, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

The Duo overlay will now properly show badge upgrades in MyTEAM.

Button latency has been reduced when playing Pro-Am games, resulting in a more familiar user experience.

Addressed reported concerns where users could walk onto the court in specific Neighborhood games. NBA 2K20 fans are reporting a big new update has arrived on PS4 and Xbox One today, January 22. According to those who have received the new patch, it weighs in at over 70GB on consoles. However, it appears that there is another, much smaller update, that has also been pushed out.

This weighs in at less than 5GB and means it should take a lot less time to download and install. No patch notes have been shared by the NBA 2K support team yet, so it’s hard to know exactly what has been included. There is speculation that a new VC glitch has been found and that this is the main reason for today’s changes. However, it’s unclear at this point whether a new VC glitch would require such a big update. It would probably just need a small hotfix, so it seems likely that today’s NBA 2K changes will extend further than just one small change. For now, no official patch notes have been shared on any of the game’s social media channels.