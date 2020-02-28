NBA All Star 2020 schedule: Times for Rising Stars, Celebrity, 3-point, dunk contest, game

The 69th NBA All Star Game takes place in Chicago with the usual festivities taking place on Friday and Saturday while there will be a different format for Sunday’s game to honour Kobe Bryant. The Celebrity Game kicks the weekend off with ESPN commentators Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon selected as the coaches.

The Rising Stars Challenge quickly follows that with the likes of RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic and Ja Morant on show.

The moving onto arguably the most popular day of events on Saturday with the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest and Dunk Contest taking centre stage.

Sunday is then reserved solely for the NBA All Star Game with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo once again being selected as captains.

There will be a special tribute to Bryant with both teams competing to win each of the first three quarters, all of which will start with the score of 0-0 and will be 12 minutes long. Then the fourth quarter will begin with no game clock and a final target score will be set.