NBA: Boston Celtics Tacko Fall Discuss Struggles Being 7-Foot-5 With Hilarious TikTok Video

The NBA suspension brought out the competitiveness from each of the players, at least from outside the court. Some are showing their dance moves, some are sharing their indoor workouts while some are just chilling with their video game controllers at hand.

Boston Celtics’ rookie Tacko Fall, though, is showing that he can be a great storyteller.

The fan-favorite big man posted on his TikTok account a video to answer the most asked question that he’s been getting – the feeling of being the tallest player in the league – and his answers, though based on facts are hilariously funny.

Dealing with his over seven-and-a-half foot frame during a shower, the 24-year old showed a shower that will sprinkle the water from shoulder down, literally, when opened, and his constant bowing just for his head not to hit the header of each door. He also stored his things above the spaces above the mounted cabinet with ease.

The last of the struggles is when he goes inside his car. “Me driving my car is like you driving a Go-Kart,“ said the undrafted rookie out of the University of Central Florida.

Boston Celtics currently have one player tested positive for COVID-19 and while the anonymity of the player was exercised on their official statement, it didn’t take long before their guard Marcus Smart posted on his social media his revelation that he was the one that the team is referring to.

Fall is on a two-way contract and is juggling his time for the Celtics and the Maine Red Claws, Boston’s G-league affiliate, where he’s been a certified crowd-drawer, thanks to his length and his defensive prowess.

He also surprised the world by being among the leaders for the All-Star Game voting for the Easter Conference’ frontcourt where he consistently sat on sixth place – at one point, he was ahead of other big men like Andre Drummond, Domantas Sabonis, Bam Adebayo and teammate Gordon Hayward, He didn’t make it to the All-Star game but he still was there to be a coach for Basketball Without Borders.