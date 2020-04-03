NBA: Celebrities, POTUS Joined Stephen Curry’s IG Live With Dr. Fauci About Coronavirus

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making great use of his platform to reach out to the world and raise awareness about the coronavirus. He just recently hosted an Instagram live to talk about the virus for people to know more about it and as planned, it reached thousands of people, including few personalities who also expressed their support.

The two-time NBA MVP made time to bring Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to disseminate concrete information about the virus. The member of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force started by giving an overview of how dangerous the virus is.

“The mortality of seasonal flu that we confront every year is about 0.1%. The overall mortality of the coronavirus is around 1%. So when people kind of compare it, it’s really, really different in its degree of seriousness,” said Dr. Fauci, who has held the position since the Ronald Reagan presidency in 1984 per New York Times.

The discussion lasted for almost 30 minutes and was joined by some celebrities like Justin Bieber, Common, former Warriors teammates Leandro Barbosa and Andre Iguodala, and former US President Barack Obama, who made his presence felt with a wave emoji before giving a message to his fellow audiences.

“Listen to the science. Do your part and take care of each other. Thank you, Steph and Dr. Fauci,” said the former president.

“What you need to see is the trajectory of the curve start to come down,” said Dr. Fauci. “Even if you lessen those restrictions, everyone should still practice some degree of physical distancing and avoid big crowds.”

“We are dealing with a serious problem…We’ve got to, as a country, pull together,” Dr. Fauci added.

Before the break, the NBA canceled all of its remaining games after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive to coronavirus before Utah’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert, though, isn’t in the arena when the news broke out but that news made NBA Commissioner Adam Silver postpone the ongoing season to avoid further spreading of the disease and that paved way for other major leagues to postpone their own for the same reason.