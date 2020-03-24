NBA: De’Aaron Fox Not Happy With NBA 2K, Calls It A ‘Trash Game’

NBA 2K is one of the most beloved sports video games in the world, but apparently, it has one big hater in Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox.

With NBA players in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of them have leaned on video games to pass time and kill boredom. In fact, some are even streaming their games against their fellow pro players – all while trash-talking each other.

However, on Saturday, Fox took to Twitter to show his displeasure about NBA 2K and revealed why players are not streaming it.

“2k is a trash game. That’s why we don’t want to stream it,” Fox wrote with crying-laughing and shrugging emojis.

Moreover, it looks like the Kings star is not happy with the NBA 2K gameplay, citing that he has “never seen so many outlets passes go into the 12th row” in his life.

Fox is currently rated at 85 in NBA 2K20, though it is unknown if he is satisfied with that or not. He is also ranked as the ninth-best point guard in the game, tied with Toronto Raptors All-Star Kyle Lowry and, surprisingly, behind injured Washington Wizards guard John Wall.

The NBA is still on hiatus after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. More players have tested positive for the deadly virus since then, including Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood, Kevin Durant and Marcus Smart.

With how things are developing, it is unlikely for the NBA to resume play after its initial 30-day suspension. An extended delay is looking more and more likely, especially as more players get tested for COVID-19.

Fox will have to find other stuff to do and other ways to get his basketball fix during the suspension and their quarantine, especially since it seems he has no plans to play NBA 2K any time soon.

Before the season was suspended, Fox and the Kings were in the 11th seed in the Western Conference standings. They were only 3.5 games behind the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies and were very much in contention for the last playoff spot.

One good thing for Fox and the Kings though, no player from the team has experienced symptoms of the infectious disease.