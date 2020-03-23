NBA Draft Rumors: Anthony Edwards Could Be Washington Wizards’ Insurance For John Wall

During the NBA Draft a decade ago, the Washington Wizards was awarded the first overall pick and they used that pick to get the speedster John Wall from the University of Kentucky Wildcats. That draft class also includes other NBA stars like DeMarcus Cousins, Paul George, Gordon Hayward, and Hassan Whiteside.

Wall didn’t play this season as he recovers from his surgery to repair his left Achilles tendon that he injured February last year. In his absence, the Wizards had given the starting point guard duties to Isaiah Thomas but Thomas, however, was shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers via a three-team trade so Bradley Beal can have full control of the backcourt for DC. Unfortunately for Thomas, he was waived by the Clippers and is now a free agent.

The NBA Draft is approaching and Washington picking Cole Anthony will give them insurance for Wall per reports from NBC. At 19 years old, Cole will be at the same age as Wall should he throw his name on to the draft pool. The freshman out of University of North Carolina’s scoring will be his calling card going to the annual rookie draft and by going to DC, he will have a chance to learn the tricks from Wall and peak-level Bradley Beal.

The son of former 11-year NBA veteran Greg Anthony is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 22 games with the Tar Heels and is also projected as one of the top picks in the draft. Should other teams decide to pass up on the New York-born guard and he is still available, the Wizards should get the 6-foot-3 guard right away after getting Rui Hachimura from last year’s draft to do the big man duties.

Wall was expected not to play this season per Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard last month before the league was suspended due to the threat of coronavirus. Per NBC Sports, the five-time NBA All-Star will still be part of the team as he was signed to a supermax contract by the team and is expected to receive $131 million over the next three years.