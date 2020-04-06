NBA Draft Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Eye Obi Toppin, Deni Avdija As Top Prospects

While the NBA remains uncertain in the rapidly evolving situation, the draft prospects and speculation remain. Teams are looking into improving their teams and deepen their roster by selecting special players from the draft. With the shape of the current season, the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in position for a top pick in the draft.

The Cavaliers have had their share when it comes to major franchise decisions in the draft. They’ve had some questionable decisions before like selecting Anthony Bennett as the top pick in 2013. But the team has also made some wise decisions for their organization – selecting Kyrie Irving and trading Andrew Wiggins for Kevin Love.

The Cavaliers are currently struggling in the team standings as they are expected to headline the lottery once again. The Warriors are looking to be the first pick with the Cavaliers trailing behind as the second.

Top talent such as Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman are considered to go first. Despite being considered a weak draft compared to the hype Zion Williamson caused in last year’s class, there are still lots of quality players to select.

These speculated names include Maccabi Tel Aviv star Deni Avdija and Dayton Flyers big man Obi Toppin.

Avdija is a young forward who possesses the ball-handling skills of an NBA playmaker. He’s at six-foot-nine and can make plays out of the pick and roll. He also moves well without the basketball as he actively cuts to the open lanes to take advantage of the defense. In addition to these, Avdija can also shoot it from beyond the arc consistently – a common trait with European stars such as Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic.

Obi Toppin, on the other hand, is an athletic big man who is versatile around the court. He’s scouted to have the athleticism of Amar’e Stoudemire but the touch of a stretch big man like Al Horford. The six-foot-nine forward averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds in the past season.

The Cavaliers are bound to benefit from these all-around players as they seek to bounce back in the coming years to come.