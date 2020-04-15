NBA Draft Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Target Colorado, Syracuse Forwards For Late First Round Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly eyeing separate forwards from Colorado and Syracuse in the upcoming NBA Rookie Draft. Despite the lesser anticipation this year, LA is still expected to pick up a solid player late into the first round to bolster their already potent line-up.

The Lakers, who hold the 29th overall pick in the 2020 Draft, are said to be keeping their close eyes on the Buffaloes’ Tyler Bey and the Orange’s Elijah Hughes. Both players play the forward position and are exhibiting distinct facets of their games, which could be utilized in filling the gap of the team’s porous wing spot. Notably, LeBron James, who is a natural three, has been tasked to take on the point guard duties for the team, leaving the void open for other runners to pounce on.

And for a pool that is expected to be loaded with role players, Vogel and his staff could only hope that the prospects in their radar will still be up on the board when their turn comes up.

According to Daniel Preciado of Fansided’s The Lake Show Life, the team could put Bey ahead Hughes in their priority list. However, the projection has the Nevada-raised forward being selected ahead of No. 29.

“Tyler Bey would be an absolutely perfect pick for the Lakers despite his position, but he will likely go ahead of 29,” wrote Preciado, who characterized the 22-year-old as an outstanding rebounder for his size.

“Bey is an excellent rebounder who averaged 11.2 boards per 36 minutes for Colorado last season,” he added. “He is an interesting prospect — it is hard to find a 6’7 forward who can rebound at such a high rate. At 22, Bey will make some contender happy if he slips.”

On the flipside, Hughes is assessed as having the better offensive toolbox than Bey, thus he could be a puzzle piece for the Lakers’ lack of perimeter shooters. However, most teams are not high on the First-Team All-ACC member despite his 19 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists on 42.6% shooting per game for Syracuse in the 2019-2020 season. Based on mock drafts, the 6’5 forward is seen to slip until the second round, which the Lakers could look into should they opt to buy into the later stages of the draft.