NBA: Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr Anticipated The Struggle Beforehand

After five straight Finals appearances, the Golden State Warriors are now taking time off as the dominant team in the league. Steph Curry spent the majority of the season sidelined due to a hand injury he sustained in a matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Klay Thompson has been recovering from an ACL tear when he went down in the final game of the 2019 NBA finals. With the Warriors lacking the manpower this season, the Bay Area team is looking forward to rebuilding their team. It will only be a matter of time before their main roster is expected to return at full force.

They’ve focused on ending the season in a strong note while finding ways to improve their team. They acquired D’Angelo Russell in the offseason and eventually traded for former number 1 overall pick, the athletic forward Andrew Wiggins. Given that the team is last in the league, they are also the favorites to win the first pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

In a recent interview, Steve Kerr had with Howard Beck by way of Golden State of Mind, the champion coach shared that this stretch has been something they saw beforehand.

“We were kind of due for a year like this, we’ve had such good fortune over the years with our roster,” said the multiple-time champion. “Generally, with our health, we’ve had a couple of injuries along the way, apart from that we have had really good luck. A lot of great things have happened for us the last five years.”

While the team has not seen much success in the current season, Kerr admires what his squad has endured. “I’m proud of the way our players, coaches and management handled the season,” Kerr shared. “We obviously didn’t have a lot of success, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying, there was no tanking going on in our world.”

The team is going through a struggle but with their new additions, high draft picks, and the returning Thompson in the picture, the Warriors look to be set in bouncing back in the coming years.