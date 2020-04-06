NBA: How Much Are Lebron James And Stephen Curry Paid For 2019-20 Season?

The National Basketball Association (NBA) 2019-20 season has been halted due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. A lot of employees, irrespective of the sector, are suffering. However, the NBA stars continue to earn millions of dollars despite the miserable scenario.

They may be the privileged ones right now but they are also doing their duty using their vast bank accounts to help those who are fighting the pandemic virus.

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry is currently the highest-paid basketball player in the NBA. From being just another first-round pick, Curry went on to become one of the league’s top players. Curry, who first appeared in the NBA draft in 2009, was picked by Golden State Warriors and 11 years later, the point guard continues to play for the same team. He won the titles with them in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Curry signed a five-year contract with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and the deal was worth $201 million. The new terms see Curry earn an annual pay of approximately $40.2m. That makes him the highest-paid NBA superstar currently from on-court activities.

In the wake of the coronavirus situation, Curry and his Eat.Learn.Play foundation is donating to the Alameda Food Bank to help over 18,000 students who depend on school meals each day.

Even though he might not be on par with Curry in terms of annual on-court earnings, but in regards to popularity, LeBron James is way far ahead in the race.

James, who is considered to be one of the greatest players to have ever played in the NBA and is often compared to the great Michael Jordon, is a four-time winner of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and has won the NBA championship thrice so far. Out of those, two titles came with Miami Heat and one with Cleveland Cavaliers. He joined the Lakers in 2018 on a four-year deal worth $153.3m.

The Lakers veteran, who is closing to the end of his career, is the league’s 7th highest on-court earner drawing an annual salary of $37.4m.

However, he is the biggest social media influencer among the other NBA superstars. James reportedly earns more than $300,000 for every sponsored Instagram post. According to news reports, he earns nearly twice as much per post than any other basketball player in the NBA. That’s nearly double the reported $155,100 per sponsored Instagram post that Curry bags.

James founded the I Promise School, a program that opened in 2018 as a partnership with his foundation and the Akron Public Schools to aid the at-risk youth with education and financial resources. According to reports, they are giving out packages filled with food, toothpaste and toilet paper to its 1,443 enrolled students and their families.