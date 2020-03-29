NBA: Isaiah Thomas Reveals The Reason Of His Deep Love For Boston; Fans Send Him Love

Despite playing for different teams, there will be some players who be remembered playing for just of those teams, and one of them is current NBA free agent Isaiah Thomas.

There is no denying that when we say Isaiah Thomas, Boston will always be carried with him, thanks to his rise to stardom during his tenure with the Celtics. He may have played for other teams but the fans in Boston still consider the 5-foot-9 point guard as one of its legends – and the feeling is mutual for Thomas.

The 31-year old former NBA All-Star isn’t hiding his love for the city as he answered a fan’s question about his love for Boston. On his response, Thomas said that he will always be grateful for the opportunity that the Celts had given him and for believing in him.

Thomas had his best years with the Celtics, where he earned the “King of the Fourth” for his notoriety of hitting clutch baskets. He was with Boston when he was named as an All-Star for two consecutive seasons. He averaged 22.2 and 28.9 points per game during the 2016 and 2017 season, respectively before injuring his hip that ruled him out of the playoffs.

After his stellar run with Boston, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving but he wasn’t in his best shape as he hasn’t fully recovered from the hip injury. He was later on shipped to the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets where he didn’t play more than 17 games for each team.

He regained his starting spot when he signed with the Washington Wizards and was slowly getting his groove back since the injury. He was averaging 12.2 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per game before he was shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers, who immediately waived him, before the trade deadline.

His love for the city is well-received by Boston fans as they are still hoping for a reunion but no move is still being done by the team. The fans, though, never fail to show him some love in return for leading the team.